Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average is $177.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

