Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 149,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 68,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.13.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PSA opened at $285.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day moving average of $292.77. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

