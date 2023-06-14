Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 694 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.