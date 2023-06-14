Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 62,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simon Property Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.