Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

