Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,148 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 312,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.