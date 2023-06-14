Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by FPR Partners LLC

FPR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,761,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400,000 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 17.4% of FPR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $361,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 191,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,026. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

