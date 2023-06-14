Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Archer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Archer has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARHVF. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Archer in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Archer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Archer

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

