Ares Management LLC Has $14.54 Million Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Ares Management LLC raised its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827,838 shares during the quarter. MultiPlan accounts for about 0.7% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of MultiPlan worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

