Ares Management LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 319,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

