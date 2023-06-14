Ares Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Ares Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 4.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $24,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 222.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

