Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Price Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $40.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.