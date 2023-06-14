Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 6.78% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 607.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151,916 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,925,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

WWAC stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

