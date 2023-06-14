Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 566,241 Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,241 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPAC. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,092,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,935,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 488,945 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

