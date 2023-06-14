Aristeia Capital LLC Buys 1,227,883 Shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) by 263.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227,883 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 3.93% of Battery Future Acquisition worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,521 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

BFAC opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

