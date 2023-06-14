Aristeia Capital LLC Has $13.59 Million Holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,887 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Inflection Point Acquisition worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

IPAX opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

