Aristeia Capital LLC Increases Stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,532,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,901 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $973,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,751,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.