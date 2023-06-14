Aristeia Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,729 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II were worth $23,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHC. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 21,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHC opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

