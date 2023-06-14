Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Arkema Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $3.0335 per share. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

