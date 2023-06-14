Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics accounts for about 2.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.65% of PTC Therapeutics worth $129,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.