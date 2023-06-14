Armistice Capital LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Whole Earth Brands worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $122.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FREE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernardo Fiaux purchased 19,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $64,876.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,050 shares in the company, valued at $253,662.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,515 shares of company stock worth $107,318. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whole Earth Brands

