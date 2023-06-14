Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,597,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

