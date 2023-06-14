Armor Advisors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 757,070 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 757,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,000. Frontline comprises approximately 3.3% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Stock Performance

Frontline stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.



