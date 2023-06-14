Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after buying an additional 270,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 210,867 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Insider Activity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,691. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.