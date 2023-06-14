Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires 2,513 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

