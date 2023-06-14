Arvest Trust Co. N A Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 245.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,188,000 after purchasing an additional 216,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $53,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $363.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.96. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $364.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

