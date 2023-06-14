Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

