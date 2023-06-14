Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

