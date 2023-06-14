Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 5,619 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

