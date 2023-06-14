Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 7,144 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.3% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

