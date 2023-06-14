Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Ascendant Resources stock remained flat at $0.14 on Wednesday. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

