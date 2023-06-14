Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

