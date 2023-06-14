Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.
ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.
Ashland Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE ASH opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.38. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashland (ASH)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.