Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ASH opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.38. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.