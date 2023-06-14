ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Elliot S. Davis Sells 7,039 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

