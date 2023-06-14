Atlantic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,969 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises 4.5% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Huntsman worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Huntsman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,176,000 after acquiring an additional 384,792 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

