Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 370,789 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $24,982,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

ATO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Recommended Stories

