Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) versus Lear (NYSE:LEA) Head-To-Head Survey

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 1.96% 12.32% 4.23% Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 0 6 5 0 2.45 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lear and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lear currently has a consensus price target of $155.23, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Lear’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lear and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $20.89 billion 0.40 $327.70 million $7.06 20.24 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.60 billion 1.04 N/A N/A N/A

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Summary

Lear beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment engages in the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

