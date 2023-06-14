Aua Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.