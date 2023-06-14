Aua Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

