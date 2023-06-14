Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Up 2.6%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 754 ($9.43) and last traded at GBX 752 ($9.41). 57,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 233,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 733 ($9.17).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.26) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 938 ($11.74) to GBX 925 ($11.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £952.08 million, a PE ratio of -15,560.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 690.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 705.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 237,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 689 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,635,410.40 ($2,046,309.31). 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

