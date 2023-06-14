Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $2.26 on Friday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.93.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.