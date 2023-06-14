Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $2.26 on Friday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

