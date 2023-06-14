Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,032,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,652.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98.

On Thursday, May 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $123,630.32.

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMKR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 665,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,613. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCORE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

