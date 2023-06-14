Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $180.28

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.28, but opened at $175.60. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $175.46, with a volume of 122,775 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.91.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

