Azul S.A. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Azul in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of AZUL opened at $11.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Azul by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 629,730 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Azul by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Azul by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 675,569 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

