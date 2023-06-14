B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.39 (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPM stock opened at GBX 369.94 ($4.63) on Wednesday. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.06 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 21.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.36 million, a P/E ratio of 521.74 and a beta of 0.63.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £4,953 ($6,197.45). Company insiders own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

