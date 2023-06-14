B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.8 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94.

