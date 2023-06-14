B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
RILYN opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $25.14.
