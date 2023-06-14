Badger DAO Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $37.96 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00007786 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,492,085 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

