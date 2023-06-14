Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 4.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.