Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $361.42

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 361.42 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.60). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 363.60 ($4.55), with a volume of 600,590 shares changing hands.

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 786.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Balfour Beatty

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Stuart John Doughty bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £10,406.25 ($13,020.83). In related news, insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £10,406.25 ($13,020.83). Also, insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.67), for a total value of £277,515.73 ($347,241.90). Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

Further Reading

